There were high hopes for the Financials sector coming into 2025. Trump 2.0 was seen as a bullish catalyst to spark an M&A boom, a revival in the IPO market, and broader animal spirits for dealmaking and small-business growth.
VFH: Upgrading Financials To Buy, A Needed Trump 2.0 Sentiment Reset
Summary
- Upgrading VFH to a buy due to improved valuation and technical correction; shares are now 10% off all-time highs.
- VFH's broad exposure limits downside, with a 3% YTD return, outperforming the S&P 500's -5% return.
- Strong seasonality expected from April to July, with key support at the $112-$114 zone and oversold RSI indicating a near-term bounce.
- VFH's attractive PEG ratio of 1.4x and solid dividend yield of 1.81% make it a compelling investment.
