PDO: Time For Caution As PIMCO Derisks

Gary Gambino
Summary

  • PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has been one of the better performing PIMCO taxable closed end funds, but the market environment is changing.
  • The yield curve has stopped steepening, and high yield spreads have started to widen. PIMCO has reduced fund leverage and high yield exposure accordingly.
  • PDO still has a low premium to NAV for a PIMCO fund and has strong dividend coverage.
  • PDO is now a Hold. Look for market sentiment to take it to a discount to NAV or for yield curve steepening to resume before buying.
Still A Top-Tier Performer But Markets Are Shifting

When I last covered PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) in December 2024, I rated the fund a Buy because I expected its relatively high leverage and exposure to

This article was written by

Gary Gambino
I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income. I mostly write on positions I already hold or am considering changing. I prefer to hold positions for the long-term unless there is a compelling reason to sell. I look for investment opportunities without regard to asset class, market cap, sector, or yield. I would rather maximize total return over time by buying when price is low relative to intrinsic value.

I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDO, PDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

