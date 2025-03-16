Last time I wrote about Dino Polska (OTCPK:DNOPY) was in November 2024. This small Polish supermarket chain had a very volatile 2024. It dropped 34% from its all-time highs, followed by a subsequent 69% increase from its lowest point in
Dino Polska: Strong Execution Continues
Summary
- Dino Polska's competitive edge lies in its founder-led management, high vertical integration, and local monopolies in rural Polish towns, driving mid-single-digit sales growth.
- Despite a volatile 2024, Dino increased store count by 12%, grew total sales by 14%, and achieved 5.3% LFL sales growth amid deflation.
- The company has significantly reduced its debt, improved working capital, and is poised to start returning capital to shareholders through dividends or buybacks.
