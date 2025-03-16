PDPA: Side-Step Equity Volatility With A Robust 8% Yield From This Closed-End Fund

Binary Tree Analytics
5.03K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Pearl Diver Credit Company (PDCC) is a new closed-end fund focused on CLO equity, with low leverage and diversified holdings, trading on the NYSE.
  • PDPA, an 8% Series A Preferred Stock, offers appealing returns but has liquidity risks, making it suitable for buy-and-hold investors.
  • PDCC's low debt-to-equity ratio (26%) and regulatory coverage requirements enhance the security of PDPA, despite its limited performance history.
  • We recommend PDPA for accounts willing to hold it to maturity, cautioning against daily price checks due to potential liquidity issues and market volatility.

Concept image of people waiting in line during Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic

FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Pearl Diver Credit Company (PDCC) is a new closed-end investment company that holds CLO equity. The CEF was launched in 2024 as interest in CLO equity increased:

On July 17, 2024, the Company announced the pricing

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics
5.03K Followers
With an investment banking cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics ('BTA') aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades. BTA focuses on CEFs, ETFs and Special Situations, and aims to deliver high annualized returns with a low volatility profile. We have been investing for over 20 years after obtaining a Finance major at a top university.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PDPA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PDPA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PDPA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PDPA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News