The fascinating story of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) continues to evolve. After a 30% drawdown on AV worries, the stock came close to fully retaking its all-time highs in light of strong results and enthusiasm fuelled by
Uber Technologies: The Current State Of AVs, Why Uber Remains A 'Strong Buy'
Summary
- Uber's stock faced a 30% drawdown due to AV concerns but rebounded with strong results and Bill Ackman's investment, though it's still down 10% over the past year.
- Uber's future in an AV-dominated world is debated, with some seeing it as a potential loser and others viewing it as a key AV aggregator.
- Uber's business remains exceptionally strong, and investors shouldn't let the AV noise take all of their attention.
- Revisiting my 'Strong Buy' thesis on Uber, I provide an updated overview of the AV industry and Uber's strategic position for 2025.
