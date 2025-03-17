Depending on where you are in your investing journey, whether still in the accumulation phase, approaching retirement and not sure you have enough saved, or in the decumulation phase when you have enough, and it is time to enjoy
Building Your DIY Retirement Income Compounder Portfolio In Phases
Summary
- Depending on your investment stage, consider a DIY retirement income compounder portfolio to build wealth and generate passive income without relying on financial advisors.
- My approach involves three phases: total return investing 15 years out, transitioning to high-yield distributions 5 years out, and building future income streams 2 years from retirement.
- Focus on dividend-paying stocks, REITs, BDCs, MLPs, and high-yield funds to create a diversified portfolio that compounds income and grows over time.
- Manage your portfolio actively, reinvest dividends, and maintain a diversified asset allocation to maximize income and minimize risk, ensuring financial independence in retirement.
