I have been on a streak of writing for the first time on Seeking Alpha about managed futures ETFs. These are funds that attempt to offer a combination of positive expected returns and some diversification to equities and
KMLM: An Underappreciated Hedge
Summary
- Managed future ETFs are funds that attempt to produce positive expected returns and some diversification to equities and fixed income.
- KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF offers low correlations with the S&P 500 and long-term US government bonds, which is great for diversification.
- KMLM has performed poorly relative to a couple of its key peers since 2022, making it an underappreciated fund, in my view.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of KMLM, DBMF, CTA, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.