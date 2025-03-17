PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), founded in 2009, offers cloud platforms for digital operations management. The company has been focusing on multi-year and multi-product deals in recent quarters, which could potentially accelerate its revenue growth and improve net retention rate. I am initiating with a ‘Buy’ rating with
PagerDuty: Focusing On Multi-Year And Multi-Product Deals; Initiating With 'Buy'
Summary
- Initiating a 'Buy' rating for PagerDuty with a one-year target price of $28 per share, due to strategic multi-year and multi-product deals.
- The company is partnering with Amazon AWS to integrate PagerDuty Advance with Amazon Q Business and Bedrock, enhancing AI capabilities and customer base expansion.
- Recent results show 9.3% revenue growth and 102% adjusted operating income growth, with a stabilized net dollar retention rate at 106%.
- Despite competition and high stock-based compensation, PagerDuty's focus on multi-product adoption and strategic partnerships positions it for future growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.