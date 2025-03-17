Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • Wasatch Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund - Investor Class was down -9.31% for the quarter. Fund declined more than benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Small Cap Index, which fell -7.19%.
  • Emerging markets had a challenging fourth quarter, as negative news flow in several key countries created a difficult backdrop for investors.
  • Our largest overweight is to India, where our recent trip to the country yielded a number of positive takeaways. The Fund has an underweight in China.

Overview

Emerging markets had a challenging fourth quarter, as negative news flow in several key countries created a difficult backdrop for investors. In Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s emergency brain surgery complicated efforts to shore up confidence after

Wasatch Global Investors is a 100% employee-owned investment manager founded in 1975 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Named after the nearby Wasatch Mountain Range, the firm brings unparalleled experience to U.S. and international micro-, small- and mid-cap investing with a culture that emphasizes collaboration, excellence and intellectual curiosity. Wasatch had $24.3 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Wasatch Global Investors is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

