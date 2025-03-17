The stock market has officially entered correction territory—a decline of over 10% from recent highs, as investors are grappling with a cocktail of economic uncertainty. Most notably, investors are concerned about inflationary pressures, caused by the tariff policy shifts under the new Trump
FOMC May Outlook - The FED Likely To Cut Rates, Igniting A Bullish Rebound
Summary
- The stock market correction, driven by tariff concerns, presents a buying opportunity, especially in high-quality tech stocks like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Nvidia.
- Despite tariff-induced inflation fears, actual inflation data is soft, and the labor market is weakening, bolstering the case for a Federal Reserve rate cut in May.
- A potential rate cut could reignite bullish momentum, with tech giants benefiting from strong margins, cash flow resilience, and secular growth drivers like AI and cloud computing.
- Corporate buybacks from tech giants could absorb selling pressure and stabilize valuations, supporting a sharp recovery once rate cut expectations solidify.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.