S&P 500 Earnings Yield Highest Since September '24

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.82K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 earnings yield closed the week at 4.79%, only exceeded by the 4.82% print for the week ended September 6, ’24, and - prior to that - the 4.90% prints in early May ’24.
  • Q4 ’24 S&P 500 earnings growth ended Friday at +17.1% (estimated), up from the low print of +9.5% on January 10, ’25.
  • Part of the Q4 ’24 S&P 500 earnings strength could have been caused by the surge in imports to beat the “tariff tiff” to be implemented by President Trump, once US companies knew the results of the Presidential election in November ’24.
  • We are certainly looking at a cheaper S&P 500 than even just a few weeks ago. The 8-10% drop in the S&P 500 in Q1 ’25 has everybody’s attention, but so far, everything appears to be normal in terms of S&P 500 EPS revisions, particularly for 2025.

Coin stacks with letter dice - Yield

Zerbor

The S&P 500 earnings yield closed this week at 4.79%, only exceeded by the 4.82% print for the week ended September 6, ’24, and - prior to that - the 4.90% prints in early May ’24.

It was

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.82K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News