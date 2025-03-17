For any investor who thought that the markets had gotten boring, the first quarter of 2025 has thrown trading trends into a tailspin. And with heightened volatility and fear shaking the markets, one growth stock has been disproportionately impacted over the past month: Robinhood (
Robinhood: The Case For Buying The Dip
Summary
- Robinhood has dropped ~40% from peaks, creating a fresh buying opportunity in this fantastic growth stock.
- The company's trading metrics through February continue to show healthy y/y growth in both crypto trading volumes and options contracts.
- Management is only expecting ~10% growth in all expenses this year, versus consensus' expectations for 25% revenue growth - in other words, the company should continue seeing rising margins.
- Risks include potential net interest income decline due to rate cuts, but the current dip presents a compelling buying opportunity at ~16x forward adjusted EBITDA.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HOOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.