When Nike (NYSE:NKE) reported their fiscal Q2 ’25 earnings on December 19, ’24, Matt Friend, Nike’s CFO guided the Q3 ’25 quarter to expect a “low-double digit” drop in revenue and decline in gross margin of 300 bps to 350
Nike Earnings Preview: Inventory Liquidation Could Last Through May '25 Quarter
Summary
- Nike is expected to report their fiscal Q3 ’25 earnings on Thursday, March 20th. The Street consensus for fiscal Q3 ’25 is looking for $11 billion in revenue, $483 million in operating income, and just $0.29 in EPS for expected y-o-y declines of 11%, 64% and 70% respectively.
- The company has been facing post-Covid difficulties with inventory growth and then clearing that inventory, and now the four straight quarters of flat-to-negative revenue growth (y-o-y), so it becomes difficult to know how much of Nike’s inventory liquidation is due to bad product, weak sales, or bad channel mix, and how much is just clearing the deck to make room for new products.
- China is another issue that is overhanging Nike, especially given the tariff tiff and the general anti-American feeling the last few years from trade issues with China. For the last 13 quarters, the y-o-y growth of Nike’s China revenue has been negative for 9 of those quarters.
- While gross margin has been relatively stable the last 10 years, it’s going to get whacked this fiscal Q3 ’25 and possibly even fiscal Q4 ’25. Like the gross margin, Nike’s operating margin too will likely get hammered the next two quarters. The question is, does this finally put a floor under the stock?
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.
