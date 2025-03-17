Medical Properties: Early Signs Of Stabilization, Maintain Buy
- Medical Properties Trust has made significant progress in debt reduction and portfolio stabilization, repaying over $1 billion in debt in the last year.
- The trust's strategic asset sales and dividend cuts have led to healthier dividend coverage, with a payout ratio of only 44% in 4Q24.
- Despite a shrinking portfolio and declining funds from operations, MPW's normalized FFO remains stable, suggesting potential for re-rating to book value.
- Investors should expect high volatility due to the trust's aggressive short interest and potential for further impairments affecting book value.
