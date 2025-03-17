Why e.l.f. Beauty Is A Buy At Its Current Levels
Summary
- e.l.f. Beauty's stock has plunged over 25% since Q3 2025 earnings, but I argue it's a solid buy due to its strong moat and resilient business model.
- Despite economic downturns, e.l.f. has shown remarkable resilience and growth, driven by its affordable, high-quality products and strong social media presence.
- The company's international expansion and strategic investments in marketing and digital are expected to drive long-term revenue growth and margin improvement.
- Current valuation offers an attractive entry point, trading at a lower forward P/E ratio compared to the market and competitors, despite short-term profitability impacts.
