I rate PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) as a hold as the company keeps facing important challenges despite its very decent financial results in Q4 2024 and FY 2024; in my view, it's uncertain how the business will deal with a growing
PayPal: It Seems Like The Long Term Is Not Promising
Summary
- I rate PayPal stock as a hold due to its weak moat and significant challenges, despite decent financial results in FY 2024.
- PayPal's revenue growth and EPS growth are solid, but the company struggles with declining ROIC and FCF margins, indicating limited long-term value creation.
- CEO Alex Chriss is focused on innovation and improving user experience, but these efforts may not be enough to fend off strong competition.
- PayPal's share buyback strategy has been ineffective; a large acquisition could be a better path to reaccelerate growth and strengthen its market position.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.