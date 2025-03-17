With process markets finally weakening, industrial automation still in rough shape, and electrification a bit old as themes go, a lot of the leading automation and electrification names have flattened out in the face of weaker order, revenue, and profit growth outlooks.
ABB, Like Its Peers, On Pause For The Time Being
Summary
- ABB's shares have underperformed slightly, but automation and electrification remain strong long-term themes capable of driving above-average revenue growth and margin leverage.
- Data center and utilities continue to invest, while most industrial markets, including machine-building and automotive, remain weak and are weighing on ABB's growth.
- With a long restructuring process now complete, ABB is shifting to a more aggressive growth strategy, including incremental strategic M&A and prioritizing attractive secular opportunities like data centers.
- ABB has seen a brutal downcycle in Robotics and Discrete automation, but overall performance, and particularly Electrification Products, is keeping pace with most rivals.
- Despite current market softness, ABB looks like a worthy growth-at-a-reasonable-price candidate.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBNY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
