Oaktree Specialty Lending: Solid Income Value After 27% Dividend Cut
Summary
- Oaktree Specialty Lending offers an attractive value proposition due to its valuation, portfolio strategy, and yield, despite having a high non-accrual percentage.
- OSCL cut its dividend by 27.3% last month, improving its dividend coverage profile to 1.15X in Q1 '25.
- The investment firm, however, has seen a shrinking portfolio due to higher net loan repayments.
- Oaktree Specialty Lending's non-accrual percentage remains high at 3.9%, but the dividend cut has positively impacted its coverage ratio.
- Priced at a 0.89X price-to-NAV ratio, Oaktree Specialty Lending could see a re-pricing catalyst if it lowers its non-accrual percentage.
