Is TMAT An ARKK Competitor Worth Buying?

John Bowman
4.33K Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • The ARK Innovation ETF has been a mainstay of speculative investing and the venture-capital pioneered the "shotgun approach."
  • The Main Thematic Innovation ETF offers investors an alternative approach to innovation investing and is little written about. Is this fund worth buying over ARKK?
  • The article compares both funds, with the ultimate goal of deciding which fund has the better strategy for speculative and aggressive equity investors.
  • Both funds are big investors in tech, with a heavier emphasis on the sector in TMAT. ARKK is more sector diversified, despite holding fewer firms.
  • TMAT and ARKK have very different management styles, which may shift investor sentiment toward them, as each style aligns with personal beliefs on trading.

dogs scientists in laboratory

LightFieldStudios

Introduction

Despite having been on the market since 2021, the Main Thematic Innovation ETF (TMAT) has never been covered on Seeking Alpha until now. This is odd to me, as normally funds with names that focus on "innovation" gain investor, if

This article was written by

John Bowman
4.33K Followers
Investment advisor, research analyst, and economics educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with portfolio management, income investing, and alternatives. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TMAT ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TMAT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARKK
--
TMAT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News