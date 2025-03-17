FQAL: Quality Does Not Necessarily Mean Growth

Ploutos Investing
7.05K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Fidelity Quality Factor ETF focuses on quality U.S. large-cap and mid-cap stocks but has underperformed the S&P 500 since inception.
  • FQAL's sector allocation, concentration, and downside risks are similar to the S&P 500, but it has a higher exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks.
  • The fund's underperformance is due to lower exposure to growth stocks; it may outperform in a lower rate environment favoring smaller-cap equities.
  • FQAL is better suited as a tactical play rather than a core holding in one's portfolio due to its specific characteristics and market conditions.

Checklist

matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

ETF Overview

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) owns a portfolio of about 132 U.S. large-cap and mid-cap quality stocks. The fund has an expense ratio of 0.16%. This is comparable to other quality funds, but still higher than

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing
7.05K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FQAL ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on FQAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FQAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News