Abbott Stock Could Be On The Verge Of A Breakout - Here's What Smart Money Sees

Mar. 17, 2025 7:49 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT) StockABT
Motti Sapir
244 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Abbott Laboratories is undervalued by the market, despite its strong fundamentals and strategic moves in high-growth areas like diabetes care and weight-loss treatments.
  • The company boasts a high net income margin of 31.95% and generates over $8.5 billion in cash from operations, providing significant flexibility.
  • Abbott's FreeStyle Libre system and new Protality brand highlight its long-term growth potential in diabetes care and weight-loss treatment markets.
  • With a 12-18 month price target of $145-$160, Abbott offers a compelling mix of growth, stability, and dividend strength, making it a buy.

Abbott Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has long been a steady player in healthcare, but right now, it seems like the market isn’t fully appreciating the company’s long-term strengths. The stock has had some short-term swings—it’s down 9.6% over the past 9 days—but

This article was written by

Motti Sapir
244 Followers
Motti Sapir is an economist and financial analyst with over 15 years of experience in financial markets. He holds a degree in economics and has a talent for simplifying complex financial concepts into plain English. His focus is on uncovering market trends, analyzing data, and discerning what’s really happening beneath the surface. He enjoys writing about topics such as stocks, bonds, significant economic trends, and practical investment strategies. Motti Sapir also shares insights on specific sectors and their potential impact on investments. He writes for Seeking Alpha with the goal of helping other investors make sense of the markets without feeling overwhelmed. For him, if he can install confidence in someone’s investment decisions, that’s a major achievement. His approach is straightforward: keep it real, share his knowledge, and emphasize actionable insights that anyone can understand. He believes that raw numbers tell stories when presented well. Motti Sapir creates clear, polished visuals that make financial data easy to understand.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News