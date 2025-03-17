Berkshire Hathaway: 3 Reasons To Buy
Summary
- Berkshire Hathaway's large cash mix offers an opportunity for value addition during a market downturn, especially if the dry powder is deployed well.
- The insurance business is thriving, with revenues growing in the double digits and EBIT margins above 25%. The outlook is bright, driven by pricing and volume tailwinds.
- Expansionary manufacturing and servicing PMIs bode well for Berkshire's wholly owned subsidiaries that make up more than half of operating EBIT.
- Valuations are at a premium vs historical median levels, but it may be acceptable given the cash balance advantage and business tailwinds. Relative technicals vs the S&P 500 are bullish.
- Worsening net working capital intensity due to lower benefits payable days in the insurance business is a risk monitorable.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.