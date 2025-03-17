IETC Expected To Benefit From Trade Policies, But Wait For A Better Entry Point

Komal Sarwar
1.6K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • I initiate coverage of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF with a hold rating due to expected further downside and recession risks.
  • IETC's strategy of investing in U.S.-focused tech companies is promising, but waiting for a market bottom-out is advisable to avoid potential losses.
  • Despite the recent selloff, valuations remain above long-term averages, and technical indicators suggest limited recovery potential with high downside momentum.
  • Seeking Alpha quant rating of 2.80 supports a hold strategy, emphasizing the importance of choosing the right entry point for long-term gains.

US sanctions on the production of Chinese microchips. Prohibition of Chinese microelectronics and communication systems.

Sergo2

Although iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (IETC) plunged to its lowest level in the past six months, it’s not the right time to buy as trends signal that more downside is ahead. In addition, the trade war

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar
1.6K Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IETC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IETC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IETC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News