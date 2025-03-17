Commerzbank: ROTE Target Increased To 15% In 2028 (Rating Downgrade)

Ivo Kolchev
908 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Excluding the volatile Other Income category, Commerzbank derives 70% of its revenue from net interest income.
  • Amid the backdrop of ongoing ECB rate cuts, the bank targets growth in commission income, efficiency gains, and a smaller capital buffer to improve returns.
  • I estimate that 40% of the profitability improvement is easy to achieve, with the remaining 60% dependent on market conditions and competition from peers.
  • 2025 profitability is set to be impacted by one-off restructuring charges.
  • Key risks include a European recession and/or the ECB cutting deposit facility rates below the 2% hurdle used by Commerzbank for planning purposes.

Commerzbank

Mesut Dogan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Over the past year, Commerzbank (CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) has significantly outperformed the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN), delivering a total return of ~107%:

I previously covered Commerzbank back in December 2024 with

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev
908 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CRZBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRZBF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CRZBY
--
CRZBF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News