In my Q4 preview for Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last month, titled, "Don't Underestimate Jensen Huang, Don't Panic, Check These 3 Metrics", I advised investors to look for three specific metrics in the earnings release: the dollar
Nvidia: Price Recovery After Q4 Is On, GTC 2025 Could Be The Next Big Upside Catalyst
Summary
- Nvidia's Q4 performance exceeded expectations with a $17.2 billion YoY revenue increase and $43 billion guidance for Q1 2026, validating strong growth.
- Significant investments in R&D and SG&A indicate Nvidia's commitment to growth, despite tighter margins and lower free cash flows.
- Key developments to watch at GTC 2025 include advancements in AI, digital twins, and quantum computing, which could drive future revenue and technological leadership.
- Despite recent market cap loss, Nvidia's fundamentals remain strong, and the stock is poised for recovery, supported by continued AI infrastructure investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.