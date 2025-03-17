Sell VNQ And Buy These 2 Quality REITs

David Ksir
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • VNQ is highly diversified across various REIT sectors, but includes some underperforming segments and poorly managed REITs.
  • The current macroeconomic outlook is very favorable for quality REITs.
  • I present two of my favorite REIT picks to BUY.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, High Yield Landlord. Learn More »

Landscape of tall pie chart graphs

J Studios

Dear readers,

I cover REITs frequently and consider the sector to be well within my area of competence.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is one of the most widely used REIT ETFs in the market

If you want to access my entire Portfolio and all my current Top Picks, feel free to join ‘High Yield Landlord’ for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest and best-rated community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a 4.9/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

David Ksir
4.63K Followers

David Ksir has extensive private equity experience in finance and European real estate. He manages a small 8-figure family office focused on generating reliable dividend income through value investing.

David also contributes to the High Yield Landlord which is led by Jussi Askola and has a team of 5 other top Seeking Alpha REIT and income analysts. They help investors become passive landlords with their 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Service features include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), community through chat room, buy/sell alerts, and educational content.

Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor Deep Value Explorer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VNQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VNQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News