Morgan Stanley Direct Lending: Fundamentally Sound, But Still A Hold For Now

The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(10min)

Summary

  • I continue to rate Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund a hold due to their short track record, economic uncertainty, and lack of catalysts for the sector.
  • MSDL's latest earnings showed a decline in net investment income and lower overall portfolio yield, but credit quality and defensive positioning remain strong.
  • MSDL's dividend safety is slightly pressured by declining earnings, but spillover income and a share repurchase program provide a cushion for the short term.
  • Despite Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund's solid fundamentals and potential for growth, anticipated lower base rates and economic uncertainty suggest a better entry point may emerge in the next 6–12 months.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

What"s Next

MCCAIG

Introduction

With a full year now in the books for business development company ("BDC") newcomer Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL), I felt it was time I conducted an updated analysis on the BDC.

So far, I like what



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.06K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSDL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSDL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSDL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News