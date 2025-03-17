Alphabet Stock: The Market Is Missing The Bigger Picture

Summary

  • Alphabet stock is undervalued, with a "Buy" rating due to its strong cloud business growth and promising AI developments.
  • Despite recent market corrections, Google's cloud platform and AI advancements, including Gemini app integration, position it well for future growth.
  • Google's profitability is improving, with a notable rise in EBIT and operating margins, making it a solid long-term investment.
  • Risks include potential loss of search market share to LLM-based chat services and uncertainties in valuation multiples.
  • But I think the market overestimates Google's risks and ignores AI/GCP benefits. Still positive EPS consensus and valuation offer a margin of safety with a 29% upside potential (at least). Maintain "Buy" rating.
Intro & Thesis

I've been covering Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock since mid-November 2022, initially starting with a "Hold" rating, which I changed in early September 2024 to "Buy." Since then, the stock is up

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

