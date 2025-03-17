President Trump's tariffs have made investing in international stocks a prudent decision, considering the uncertainty of a changing economic world order. A consequence that has already become apparent is that many countries are opting to improve trade among themselves and looking toward
XEQT:CA: The U.S. May No Longer Be The World's Economic Leader
Summary
- Trump's tariffs have prompted countries to seek new trade partners, making funds with international equity exposure like XEQT:CA a prudent investment for diversification.
- XEQT:CA offers broad global equity exposure, ideal for Canadian investors with limited research time, and can serve as a core holding.
- Despite inefficiencies in market allocations, XEQT:CA remains attractive due to the ease of gaining exposure to Canadian, U.S., and international equities.
- The fund's 45% U.S. allocation ensures respectable returns even if the U.S. market performs well and outperformance if the U.S. market does not perform well, making it a versatile investment choice.
