Fidelity Freedom 2025 Fund Q4 2024 Review

Summary

  • The fourth quarter of 2024 was volatile for most asset classes against a backdrop of the U.S. election, surging dollar strength, sticky inflation and rising interest rates in some markets.
  • Active asset allocation decisions detracted from the Fund's performance versus the Fidelity Freedom® 2030 Composite Index in Q4, whereas the investment performance of the underlying portfolios contributed.
  • Active asset allocation positioning detracted from the Fund's relative return this quarter.
Performance Summary

Cumulative

Annualized

3

Month

YTD

1

Year

3

Year

5

Year

10Year/LOF1

Fidelity Freedom 2025 Fund Gross Expense Ratio: 0.61%2

-3.02%

8.21%

8.21%

0.96%

5.36%

6.23%

S&P 500 Index

2.41%

25.02%

25.02%

8.94%

14.53%

13.10%

Fidelity’s mission is to strengthen the financial well-being of our customers and deliver better outcomes for the clients and businesses it serves. With assets under administration of $12.6 trillion, including discretionary assets of $4.9 trillion as of December 31, 2023, Fidelity focuses on meeting the unique needs of a broad and growing customer base. Privately held for 77 years, Fidelity employs more than 74,000 associates with its headquarters in Boston and a global presence spanning nine countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by Fidelity, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use Fidelity's official channels.

