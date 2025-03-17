S&P 500 Retreats For Fourth Consecutive Week
Summary
- The S&P 500 retreated for the fourth consecutive week. The index even crossed into correction territory before bouncing back on Friday, 14 March 2025.
- The CME Group's FedWatch Tool still projects the Fed will resume cutting rates with a quarter point rate reduction when Fed meets on 18 June.
- The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee has a two-day meeting to discuss how they'll be setting the Federal Funds Rate in the months ahead.
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!
Recommended For You
About SPX Ticker
Compare to Peers