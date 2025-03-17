S&P 500 Retreats For Fourth Consecutive Week

Ironman at Political Calculations
3.14K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 retreated for the fourth consecutive week. The index even crossed into correction territory before bouncing back on Friday, 14 March 2025.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool still projects the Fed will resume cutting rates with a quarter point rate reduction when Fed meets on 18 June.
  • The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee has a two-day meeting to discuss how they'll be setting the Federal Funds Rate in the months ahead.

Conceptual image of man using smartphone to view bar graph

We Are

The S&P 500 (SPX) retreated for the fourth consecutive week. The index even crossed into correction territory before bouncing back on Friday, 14 March 2025, closing out the week at 5,638.94, about 2.3% below where it

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations
3.14K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News