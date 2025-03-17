Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK ) is a late-stage biopharma with lead asset Aficamten, a Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor, targeting oHCM or (Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy), with a PDUFA on Sept. 26. It's also in four other Phase 3 trials in pediatric oHCM, as a monotherapy, and in nHCM or nonobstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy. A

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-



Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material.

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.





