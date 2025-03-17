Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 17, 2025 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Karen Ji - Senior Director, Capital Markets

Haisheng Wu - CEO

Alex Xu - CFO

Yan Zheng - Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Xu - Morgan Stanley

Alex Ye - UBS

Cindy Wang - China Renaissance

Emma Xu - Bank of America

Yada Li - CICC

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Qifu Technology Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Please also note that today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Karen Ji, Senior Director of Capital Markets. Please go ahead, Karen.

Karen Ji

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Qifu Technology's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Our earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website. Joining me today are Mr. Wu Haisheng, our CEO; Mr. Alex Xu, our CFO; and Mr. Zheng Yan, our COO.

Before we start, I would like to refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make certain forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes discussions of certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. Also, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned in this call are in RMB terms.

Before we start, we would like to let you know that today's prepared remarks from our CEO will be delivered in English using an AI-generated voice.

Now I will turn the call over to Mr. Wu Haisheng. Please go ahead.

Haisheng Wu

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us