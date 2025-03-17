Gold Monthly: Gold Breaks Through $3,000/Oz Amid Trump's Trade Wars

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.42K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Gold is one of the best-performing major commodities this year, up more than 14% year-to-date.
  • President Trump’s unpredictable trade policy has been the key driver for gold so far in 2025.
  • We see uncertainty over trade and tariffs continuing to buoy gold prices.
  • Central banks keep purchasing gold, with emerging market central banks leading the buying spree.

Uptrend gold investment background, Digital illustration of gold bars with an overlaying stock market graph representing wealth and investment strategies. 3d rendering

KanawatTH

By Ewa Manthey

Gold’s rise has been impressive. Its rally has continued despite higher interest rates, a rising dollar and higher real yields. Gold is one of the best-performing major commodities this year, up more than 14% year-to-date, extending its momentum from 2024. It has

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis
4.42K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

About GLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLD
--
IAU
--
SGOL
--
OUNZ
--
BAR
--
GLDM
--
AAAU
--
XAUUSD:CUR
--
IAUM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News