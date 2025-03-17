Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been left for dead by many investors after years of missteps and avoidable mistakes. However, this pessimism has the potential to create an asymmetric investment opportunity for investors. With the new and proven CEO Lip-Bu Tan at the helm, Intel
Intel: Poised For Turnaround With New CEO
Summary
- Intel's new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, is driving a disciplined turnaround focused on accountability, execution, and restoring Intel's tech leadership.
- Intel is executing an ambitious plan to regain semiconductor manufacturing supremacy with breakthroughs like the 18A node, new CPUs, and expanding its foundry business.
- Intel has ample cash, significant cost-cutting measures, and massive subsidies from governments and private partners, greatly reducing execution risk.
- Despite positive momentum, Intel faces intense competition, a history of missed deadlines, and ongoing execution risks that could stall or limit the turnaround.
