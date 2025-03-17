Cyber Wars: CyberArk Trumps Okta - Reiterating Buy And Downgrading To Hold

Mar. 17, 2025 2:20 PM ETOkta, Inc. (OKTA) Stock, CYBR StockOKTA, CYBR
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Okta, Inc. and CyberArk Software Ltd. are among our top two names within the cybersecurity space, but we think CyberArk trumps Okta in terms of upside potential.
  • Okta reported a "blowout quarter" supporting its +40% run-up YTD, while CyberArk reported strong results and is up ~2% over the same period.
  • Okta's stock has already priced in its positives, while CyberArk's conservative outlook and new acquisitions suggest more room for upside, in our opinion.
  • CyberArk has more up its sleeve in terms of integration of Venafi and Zilla security acquisitions which should push ARR north and a more conservative take on federal cuts' impact.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Tech Contrarians get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Tank emerging from computer screen in cubicle

John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) and its rival within identity space, CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR), reported their Q4 results recently, warranting an update from our end. We favor one over the other.

Our

Don’t just invest—dominate with Tech Contrarians' realized return on closed positions of 65.8% since inception. You’ll get exclusive insights into high-focus stocks, curated watchlists, one-on-one portfolio consultations, and everything from live portfolio tracking to earnings updates on 50+ companies. Subscribe today for 20% off.

And remember, be the first to know, not the last to react.

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros
9.87K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OKTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OKTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CYBR
--
OKTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News