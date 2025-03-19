Blackstone Secured Lending: One Of The Best BDCs For What Could Be Coming (Rating Downgrade)

The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group
(11min)

Summary

  • Blackstone Secured Lending remains a top BDC due to strong liquidity, larger borrowers, and high first-lien loan exposure, despite economic uncertainty.
  • BXSL's solid fundamentals include consistent $1 billion+ investments, low non-accrual rates, and strong NAV growth, but lower base rates impact net investment income.
  • Valuation is high with a P/NAV ratio of 1.19x, suggesting limited upside; a better entry point may be near or below $30.
  • Given potential recession risks and rising non-accruals, BXSL is downgraded from buy to hold, despite being well-positioned for economic volatility.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT®+HOYA Capital get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Depressing economy news - XIII

AlpamayoPhoto/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Tariffs, potential stagflation, massive layoffs, and increased recession risks have all played a part in the uptick in market uncertainty in recent months.

The S&P (SP500) & Dow Jones Index (DJI) performances have been lackluster, down 155



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
6.06K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL, ARCC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BXSL Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BXSL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BXSL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News