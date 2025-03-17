AMN Healthcare: Finding Stabilization

Andrew Dvorak
108 Followers
(24min)

Summary

  • After a contextually positive Q4, shares continue to trade at an attractive valuation.
  • Recent demand trends and commentary increasingly suggest demand is finding a stabilization point.
  • Macro and M&A risks remain, but today’s price offers an attractive IRR, all things considered.

Getting temperature during coronavirus

Fly View Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

AMN Healthcare (NYSE:AMN) posted what, I thought, was a rather favorable quarter in Q4, with the overall environment hinting at increasingly more stability in their end-markets. As of this writing, the stock, however, hasn’t really gone anywhere since, and

This article was written by

Andrew Dvorak
108 Followers
Former buy-side analyst.Fundamental, cash-flow based investing. Always open to sharing ideas/thoughts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News