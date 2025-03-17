Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) is down 25% in the last month, so I wondered whether it’s a buy before its next earnings call with its full year results for 2025. After reviewing the company, I will not be buying. Read on to find out why
Argan's Volatile Earnings Profile Make The Current Share Price Risky
Summary
- Argan Inc. is down 25% in the last month; despite promising 3Q25 results, I recommend selling due to historically variable earnings and a high current valuation.
- Argan's revenue is reliant on the ongoing acquisition of big new projects, with four customers responsible for 68% of revenue.
- Key risks include project delays and competition for new projects, which could lower margins; construction faults could also pose significant liabilities.
- Argan's forward P/E of 22.7 is above the sector median; its current share price assumes continued high earnings, which, I believe, is risky.
