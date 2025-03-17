US Shale Oil Production Will Decline If WTI Hits The $50s, It's Like Decline Baby Decline

Mar. 17, 2025 3:53 PM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)FANG, CL1:COM1 Comment
HFIR
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Chris Wright's optimism about US shale production growth is unrealistic.
  • US shale crude oil production is plateauing.
  • Weak production growth in Q4 2024 and adverse weather in early 2025 signal a challenging year ahead for US shale.
  • A sustained $50/bbl WTI could cause US and Canadian oil production to drop by nearly 1.9 million b/d, spiking natural gas prices.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of HFI Research get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Boy doing a facepalm on a seesaw

Capuski

What a world we live in.

When Chris Wright, former CEO of Liberty Energy, became the US Secretary of Energy nominee, the entire energy sector cheered. Finally, someone with actual oil & gas experience as the Secretary of Energy.

HFI Research, #1 Energy Service

For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!

This article was written by

HFIR
24.43K Followers

HFI Research is focused on investment ideas within the energy sector. The goal is to find contrarian opportunities in the oil and natural gas markets. To see more details about the Investing Group click here: Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News