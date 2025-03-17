Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has seen a 40% haircut in its share price since my last article. Back then, I bet on a short squeeze, considering the 27% short interest at that time. Interestingly enough, short interest has increased by 3 pps since then, which
Plug Power: Funding Gaps And Delayed Growth Despite The DOE Loan
Summary
- I believe Plug Power remains a high-risk bet due to ongoing funding concerns for the Texas plant, despite securing a $1.66 billion DOE loan guarantees.
- To be specific, I'm concerned about the $200 million funding gap for the Texas hydrogen plant, which could lead to dilution if external financing doesn’t materialize in the next months.
- The Texas hydrogen plant won’t begin construction until Q4 2025, pushing project completion about two years from the start date.
- I see risks in the company's financials, as gross margin targets were unchanged despite cost-cutting measures. Additionally, policy shifts could threaten the 45V hydrogen tax credit.
- I rate Plug Power as a sell. I believe the downside risks outweigh the limited upside despite its attractive price to book valuation.
