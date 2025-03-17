Gold has shined so far in 2025. The precious metal touched $3000 per ounce last Friday before settling at a new all-time high. It was gold's 10th positive week in the last 11. All the while, precious metals equities, as measured by the VanEck Gold
Barrick Gold: $3000 Gold Supports EPS Growth And A Higher Stock Price
Summary
- Gold has surged to a new all-time high in 2025, with the VanEck Gold Miners ETF outperforming the commodity, returning 29% YTD.
- Barrick Gold is up 21% YTD but has underperformed gold and GDX; I reiterate a buy rating but lower my intrinsic value target.
- Barrick's Q4 results were mixed; EPS beat estimates, but revenue missed; increased share repurchase and dividend announced.
- Key risks include rising borrowing costs and lower gold production guidance; shares remain undervalued with bullish technical indicators and seasonality trends.
