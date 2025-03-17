Diageo: Inflation, Tariffs, And Headwinds

Mar. 17, 2025 5:07 PM ETDiageo plc (DGEAF) Stock, DEO StockDGEAF, DEO
Red Kraken Research
641 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Diageo is the global leader in spirits, with brands such as Johnny Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, among many others.
  • Structural headwinds post-COVID make for a challenging environment for the industry.
  • Tariffs and a weak consumer overall also create short-term pressure on the company's margins.
Lemon wedge, olive and melting ice

Jonathan Knowles/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Business Overview

Diageo (NYSE:DEO), (OTCPK:DGEAF) is the global leader in Total Beverage Alcohol sales. It owns the major brands: Johnny Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Cacun Royal, Don Julio, Casamigos, Ciroc, Buchanans, J&B, Ketel One.

This article was written by

Red Kraken Research
641 Followers
L/S Equity Research. Mostly micro and small caps. I use this platform to bounce ideas around and try to get different point of views. Contact me at theredkraken7@gmail.com, it's always nice to make new friends =)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DGEAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DGEAF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DEO
--
DGEAF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News