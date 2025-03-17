Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 17, 2025 5:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sean Mansouri - Elevate IR

Brent Bilsland - President, CEO

Marjorie Hargrave - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Nick Giles - B. Riley Securities

Jeff Gramp - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good afternoon. Thank you for attending Hallador Energy's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Sean Mansouri, the company's Investor Relations Advisor with Elevate IR. Please go ahead, Sean.

Sean Mansouri

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining us to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. With me today are President and CEO, Brent Bilsland and CFO, Marjorie Hargrave. This afternoon, we released our fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results in a press release that is now on the Hallador Investor Relations website. Today, we will discuss those results as well as our perspective on current market conditions and our outlook. Following prepared remarks, we will open the call to answer your questions.

Before we begin, a reminder that, some of our remarks today may include forward-looking statements, subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained in our filings from time-to-time with the SEC and are also reflected in today's press release. While these forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those we projected or expected. In providing these remarks, Hallador has no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether