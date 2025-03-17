Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 17, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Louise Wilkie - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Sandy Macrae - Chief Executive Officer

Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow - Chief Development Officer

Prathyusha Duraibabu - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luis Santos - H.C. Wainwright

Maury Raycroft - Jefferies

Nicole Germino - Truist

Gena Wang - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Sangamo Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Teleconference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today. Please go ahead.

Louise Wilkie

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today.

On this call are several members of the Sangamo executive leadership team, including Sandy Macrae, Chief Executive Officer; Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow, Chief Development Officer; and Prathyusha Duraibabu, Chief Financial Officer.

Slides from our corporate presentation can be found on our website, sangamo.com, and under the Presentations page of the Investors & Media section.

This call includes forward-looking statements regarding Sangamo's current expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to Sangamo's cash runway, plans to obtain additional capital and ability to continue operating as a growing concern, the therapeutic and commercial potential and value of Sangamo's product candidates and technologies, Sangamo's ability to earn and receive payments from its collaboration and license agreements, Sangamo's expectations regarding new collaborations and license agreements, the anticipated plans and timelines of Sangamo and its collaborators for clinical trials, clinical data presentations and releases, regulatory submissions, regulatory approvals, upcoming catalysts and milestones, and other statements that are not historical facts.

Actual results may differ materially from what we discuss today. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that are