Belite Bio, Inc. (BLTE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Belite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLTE) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 17, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Julie Fallon - Investor Relations
Tom Lin - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Nathan Mata - Chief Scientific Officer
Hendrik Scholl - Chief Medical Officer
Hao-Yuan Chuang - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jennifer Kim - Cantor
Basma Radwan - Leerink Partners
Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright
Bruce Jackson - Benchmark
Michael Okunewitch - Maxim Group
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us, and welcome to the Belite Bio Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. After today’s prepared remarks, we will host question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions] I will now hand the conference over to Julie Fallon. Please go ahead.
Julie Fallon
Hello, and thank you for joining us to discuss Belite Bio's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. Joining the call today are Dr. Tom Lin, Chairman and CEO of Belite Bio; Dr. Hendrik Scholl, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Nathan Mata, Chief Scientific Officer; and Hao-Yuan Chuang, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, let me point out that we will be making forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. We encourage you to consult the risk factors discussed in our SEC filings for additional detail.
Now I'll turn the call over to Dr. Lin.
Tom Lin
Thank you for joining today's call to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. 2024 was an exciting year for Belite as we continued to make strong progress towards advancing Tinlarebant in patients living with Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy. For those who are new to our story, Tinlarebant is a first-in-class oral therapy intended to reduce the accumulation of
- Read more current BLTE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts