RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call March 17, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Donni Case - Investor Relations

Rob Dawson - CEO

Ray Bibisi - President & COO

Peter Yin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steven Kohl - Mangrove

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to RF Industries First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Donni Case, Investor Relations at RF Industries. You may begin.

Donni Case

Thank you, Paul, and good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to RF Industries first quarter 2025 earnings conference call. With me on today are RFI's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Dawson; President and COO, Ray Bibisi; and CFO, Peter Yin.

We issued our press release after market today. That release is available on our website at rfindustries.com. I want to remind everyone that, during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please note that, this information on the call today may constitute forward-looking statements under the Securities Exchange laws.

When used, the words anticipate, believe, expect, intend, future and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the outcomes contained in any forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these forward-looking statements to differ from actual results include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC. RF Industries undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Additionally, throughout this call, we will be discussing