Hyperfine, Inc. (HYPR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call March 17, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marissa Bych - Gilmartin Group

Maria Sainz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brett Hale - Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Carney - B. Riley

Young Li - Jefferies

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Desiree and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Hyperfine Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Marissa Bych. You may begin.

Marissa Bych

Thank you for joining today's call. Earlier today, Hyperfine Inc. released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the Company's website as well as sec.gov.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results, or performance are forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, those relating to our operating trends and future financial performance, expense management, expectations for hiring, training and adoption, growth in our organization, market opportunity, commercial and international expansion, regulatory approvals, and product development are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance