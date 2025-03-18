Serious and consequential cyberattacks on government agencies, private companies, institutions, and individual consumers are happening every day, around-the-clock, and on a nearly minute-by-minute basis. Along with the billions of investment
BUG: A Strong Cybersecurity ETF, But Here's A Superior Strategy
Summary
- Cybersecurity is crucial due to the near constant threat of cyberattacks. The consolidation & growth of digital data driven by AI is another positive catalyst for the sector.
- The simple fact is this: for governments, companies, and individuals, cybersecurity protection is no longer optional: it's mandatory.
- The Global X Cybersecurity ETF offers exposure to top cybersecurity firms like Check Point, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto, and Zscaler.
- The BUG ETF has returned 154.3% over the past 5 years, outperforming most all of its direct peers except the CIBR ETF (+175.9%).
- That said, direct investments into the stocks of the three leading cybersecurity firms (Palo Alto, CrowdStrike, and Zscaler) would have delivered superior returns.
