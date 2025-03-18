Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) 37th Annual Roth Conference (Transcript)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) 37th Annual Roth Conference March 17, 2025 4:00 PM ET

Mike Gorenstein - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Bill Kirk - Roth Capital Partners

Awesome. Good afternoon everybody. I'm Bill Kirk, if you haven't heard my introduction, I'm Roth's Cannabis Beverages and Food Retail Analyst. We are here in the Dana Room Number Two. We're going to get started right now with the Cronos Group. We have with us Mike Gorenstein, Founder, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Cronos. Mike, thank you for being with us.

Thanks for having me.

Yes, of course. So Cronos has emerged as a market share leader in Canada. Operationally, you've become more efficient with your cost structure, and at the same time, you've capitalized well on international opportunities as they've emerged. So maybe we can start with the Canadian marketplace. What has changed about the supply-demand dynamic in Canada versus maybe say a few years ago, right? People have this legacy perception of the Canadian market and I think it's a bit different today?

Yes, I think there's kind of a couple of competing factors. I think one, you know I think well-known there was a lot of oversupply. To some level, there's been a lot less capital flowing into Canada. So you have companies shutting down, there was a lot of bankruptcies. And generally, because of that, you have supply coming out of the market. At the same time you've got, we finally saw Germany start to pick up, U.K. opening, Australia, so you've now got less product being produced and you have other places where it's being pulled from. So I think it's really a mix of that. And I think that's really changed the dynamic to where it is now where there's not as much over saturation.